Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Archaea Energy Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:LFG opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

