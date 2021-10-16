James Slavet Sells 2,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $100,860.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.43 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 542,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

