James M. Thorburn Sells 8,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $814,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.80 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $214.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 195.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

