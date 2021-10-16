James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE JHX opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $41.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

