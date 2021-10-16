Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives $1.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Get Isoray alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Isoray by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 141.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,911,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 163.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,884,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

ISR stock remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 424,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,570. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.