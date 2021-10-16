iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.93 and last traded at $62.76. Approximately 740,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,100,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 521.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 178,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 150,012 shares in the last quarter.

