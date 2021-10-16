iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.54% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 880.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period.

EWK stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

