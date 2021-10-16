iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.67 and last traded at $109.93. 6,184,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,382,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.