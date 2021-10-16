iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

