ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.77. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ironSource shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 4,082 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IS. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

