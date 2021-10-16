Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 856,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,707. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

