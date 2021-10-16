Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after buying an additional 312,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

