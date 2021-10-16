IONChain Market Cap Achieves $236,791.57 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $236,791.57 and approximately $2,749.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00205467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00093743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

