Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,734 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 214% compared to the typical volume of 1,828 call options.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

