Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 116.7% in September

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. 362,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,012. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

