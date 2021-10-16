Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PDBC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.59. 2,188,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,529. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.