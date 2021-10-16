Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.354 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

