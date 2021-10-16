Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.34% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,821. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.