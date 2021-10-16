Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

BSCO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

