Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.4645 per share. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

