InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,593.0 days.

IIPZF stock remained flat at $$13.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.