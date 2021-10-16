International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

