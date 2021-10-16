International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.58 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average is $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

