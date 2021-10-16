Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ LINK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.96. 8,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,095. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

