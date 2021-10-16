Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,219,100 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 2,644,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.1 days.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.3838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPPLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

