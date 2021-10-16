Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.72. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

