Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $405,300.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OLO alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $35,180,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.