Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $544,750.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 172.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 11.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 227.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 125.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eXp World by 187.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

