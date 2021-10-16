Insider Selling: Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director Sells 3,318 Shares of Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $10,119.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Biotricity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Biotricity in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.