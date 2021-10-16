Insider Selling: Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director Sells 3,318 Shares of Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $10,119.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Biotricity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
