Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 75,706 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $5,116,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14.

NYSE APO opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $118,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.