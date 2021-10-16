Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Buys $15,050.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe purchased 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe purchased 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of ICD opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

