Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £147.42 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($192.61).
IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,751.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,665.12.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
