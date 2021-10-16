Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £147.42 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($192.61).

IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,751.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,665.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMI. Barclays raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

