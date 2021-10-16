Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.