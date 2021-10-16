Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.95% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $729,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $253.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

