Ink (INK) Trading 44.1% Higher This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $428,168.37 and $1,785.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 44.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00111199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.97 or 0.99578511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.69 or 0.06362413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

