Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFSUF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

