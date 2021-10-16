Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report $56.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.47 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $223.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $230.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $236.29 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $247.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 477,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,786. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.