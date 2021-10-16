Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Purchases $96,000.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe bought 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe purchased 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe purchased 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

