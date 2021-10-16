Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Financial Review

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Inari Medical
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Glaukos
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1.75
Insider and Institutional Ownership
57.4% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Inari Medical has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Inari Medical and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Inari Medical
|$139.67 million
|30.80
|$13.79 million
|$0.27
|319.07
|Glaukos
|$224.96 million
|9.28
|-$120.35 million
|($1.15)
|-38.97
Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Inari Medical and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Inari Medical
|12.02%
|12.10%
|11.02%
|Glaukos
|-21.24%
|-3.13%
|-1.93%
Summary
Inari Medical beats Glaukos on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.
