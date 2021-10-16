Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.12.

Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.02 and a twelve month high of C$43.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.28. The stock has a market cap of C$30.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

