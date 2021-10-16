Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw strong trading volume on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 60,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 572,394 shares.The stock last traded at $34.82 and had previously closed at $34.18.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

