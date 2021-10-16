Illuvium (ILV) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $731.82 or 0.01200745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $470.21 million and $44.74 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00111199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.97 or 0.99578511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.69 or 0.06362413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

