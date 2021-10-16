Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

IKNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

