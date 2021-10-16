IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $122.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

