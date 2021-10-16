IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.58

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $37.61. IGM Financial shares last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 515 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.7951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.