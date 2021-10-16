IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.61

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.61 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.95 ($0.21). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,112,567 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.61. The company has a market cap of £20.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.