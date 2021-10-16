IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 94,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IG Acquisition by 72.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,969 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in IG Acquisition by 453.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,205,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 987,678 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in IG Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in IG Acquisition by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 90,494 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in IG Acquisition by 740.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 262,825 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IG Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 85,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. IG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

