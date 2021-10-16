IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $635.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $659.46 and its 200 day moving average is $610.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $416.48 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

