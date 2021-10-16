Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys Sells 25,000 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00.

INVE opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.10 million, a P/E ratio of -452.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,437,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

