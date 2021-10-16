Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Up 6.3%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 61,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,172,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 967,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

